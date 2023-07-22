The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

A robot for a judge? Why installing AI in court is a bad idea

July 22, 2023
Source: theprint.in theprint.in
News Snapshot:
This might initially seem to be a good idea. The law is supposed to be applied impartially and objectively, “without fear or favour”. Some say, what better way to achieve this than to use a computer program? AI doesn’t need a lunch break, can’t be bribed, and doesn’t want a pay rise. AI justice can be applied more quickly and efficiently. Will we, therefore, see “robot judges” in courtrooms in the future? These are unofficial experiments, but some systematic efforts at reform do involve AI. In China, judges are advised and assisted by AI , and this development is likely...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter