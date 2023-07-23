OnePlus Open might be a rebranded Oppo Find N3

Since OnePlus shared a teaser of its upcoming foldable phone at MWC 2023, rumours about the device have been constantly making the rounds on the internet. While some said the phone will be named ‘OnePlus V Fold’, the known tipster Max Jambor suggested that the upcoming phone might be called ‘Open’. Shedding some more light on the matter, a recent tweet by Jambor speculates that the OnePlus Open or V Fold might be a rebranded version of the Oppo Find N3, a phone that is expected to launch in China in the coming months. Jambor went on to say that...