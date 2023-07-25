TikTok has jumped on the text-based bandwagon that’s sweeping the social media sector, with Instagram’s Threads rising rapidly recently. TikTok is now letting users share content that only contains text, in a move that brings the app into the territory of Twitter and Threads. The video-focused app said this new feature is a “simple publishing experience” to let users easily share content like stories, poems and recipes. The feature is easily accessible for users and is next to the existing video and text options. The text posts features comes with some customisation options, similar to some functions available on Instagram....