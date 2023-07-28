US intelligence report says China likely supplying tech for Russian military

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - China is helping Russia evade Western sanctions and likely providing Moscow with military and dual-use technology for use in Ukraine, according to an unclassified U.S. intelligence report released on Thursday. The assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) was published by the U.S. House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. China has repeatedly denied sending military equipment to Russia since Moscow's all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. "The PRC is providing some dual-use technology that Moscow's military uses to continue the war in Ukraine, despite an international cordon of...