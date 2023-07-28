Work from home scams exposed: Chandigarh police nabs nine for swindling Rs 92.56 lakh

In three different rackets of work from home, Chandigarh police have arrested nine people for allegedly cheating Rs 92.56 lakh from locals. The scams involved attracting victims with work from home, and then further luring them to invest huge sum of money. Chandigarh Police has claimed that at least 181 people from the city were duped of more than Rs 3.97 crore (3,97,34,533) on the work from home job scam in the last seven months. A majority of the victims are housewives, undergraduates and unemployed people. The police said nine suspects were arrested from Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi NCR area....