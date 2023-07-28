The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Steve Wynn fined $10M to end fight with Nevada over sexual misconduct claims

July 28, 2023
Source: nypost.com nypost.com
News Snapshot:
Casino mogul Steve Wynn has ended a yearslong legal fight with Nevada gambling regulators that started with claims of workplace sexual misconduct, agreeing to pay a $10 million fine and cut ties to the industry he helped shape in Las Vegas. The Nevada Gaming Commission accepted a settlement Thursday to end the state’s look at allegations that led to Wynn’s resignation from his corporate empire in February 2018. Wynn admitted no wrongdoing. The decision was 4-0. Commission Chairwoman Jennifer Togliatti abstained from voting, citing a conflict arising from her previous work as a state court mediator. Wynn is now 81...
