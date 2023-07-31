Zefr + Meta expand AI-powered Brand Suitability Measurement to the Instagram Feed, Additional Languages

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Zefr’s third-party brand suitability verification solution for Instagram Feed is now available. This AI-powered measurement solution provides marketers with even more transparency into their Meta campaigns, measuring GARM brand safety and suitability across both Instagram and Facebook Feed placements. Additionally, the verification solution will now be available in more global territories, supporting advertisers in English, Spanish, French, Arabic, Chinese and Portuguese speaking countries. Advertisers will have full access to their Instagram Feed measurement via their Atrium dashboard, which provides full transparency across platforms including Meta, TikTok and YouTube. Meta recently announced new...