Can India's Billion-Dollar Funding Agency Propel AI Research?

For India to be a leader in AI, it must invest heavily on its research. However, the country's research and development spending ranks among the world's lowest in terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) percentage. In 2022, India spent just 0.65% of its GDP on R&D, significantly lower than what the US or China spends, which is 2.9% and 2.2% respectively. Moreover, India also ranks far below than the US and China when it comes to AI for peer-reviewed journals, accounting for just 5.56% of AI journals published in 2021, according to Stanford University's AI Index...