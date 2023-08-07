‘India sees long-term foreign flows; debt troubles unlikely’

MUMBAI : India is in a bright spot and seeing steady, long-term foreign investment inflows, ?according to P?.D. Singh, chief executive and managing director of corporate banking , India, at JPMorgan Chase Bank. In India, regulators have driven change by disruption and innovation, Singh said in an interview. While companies are diversifying and raising capital, there are fewer concerns about returning to the over-levered scenario of the past, he added. Edited excerpts: ?Do you agree with ?a recent survey conducted by a foreign fund house of sovereign funds and hedge funds which showed that India?n debt is more attractive than...