Antfin Holdings selling 10.3% stake in India's Paytm for $628 mln

August 7, 2023
reuters.com
News Snapshot:
Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma delivers a speech during his company's IPO listing ceremony at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India, November 18, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni/File Photo BENGALURU, Aug 7 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of China's Ant Financial will sell a 10.3% stake in India's Paytm (PAYT.NS), with the company's founder and CEO intending to boost his holding to simplify the ownership structure of one of India's largest payment firms. Vijay Shekhar Sharma will buy a 10.3% stake from Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V. valued at $628 million, the fintech company said in a filing on Monday....
