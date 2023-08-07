A German state ditched hydrogen trains for "cheaper" electric

The first adopter of commercial hydrogen trains is switching tracks and eyeing an all-electric future instead. LVNG, a German state-owned railway company, has been devising ways to phase out diesel since 2012. In September 2018, it started running hydrogen fuel-cell trains–the Alstom Coradia iLint trains—on trial routes in the Lower Saxony region. Advertisement The commercial rollout of these trains on a railway link , in August 2022, had already been derailed on several occasions. The t rains required new hardware and software to be retrofitted for their routes , driver shortages left no spare time to educate them on running...