‘The intent is to get us to shut up’: Why Elon Musk is taking on an anti-hate-speech group

Censorship, or rather his stance against it, is a key reason why Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44bn last year. His social media company’s lawsuit against an anti-hate speech group refers to censorship, or variations on the word, eight times. But for critics of his complaint against the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), it is Musk who is doing the censoring. “The intent is definitely to get the centre to shut up. That’s the whole point of this suit, to prevent the centre from exercising any speech that Musk doesn’t like,” says Prof Brian Quinn from Boston College law...