WATCH: Special Ganga Pujan performed at Haridwar for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

August 23, 2023
Source: firstpost.com firstpost.com
News Snapshot:
Ahead of Chandrayaan-3 soft landing, a special Ganga pujan was performed on Wednesday at Uttarakhand’s Haridwar by Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Yoga Temple Tapkeshwar Mahadev. The puja was performed for the successful landing of the ISRO’s ambitious third Moon mission’s Lander Module (LM). Chandrayaan-3’s LM, comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) is scheduled to make a touch down near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday. With the successful landing, India would become the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite. If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in...
