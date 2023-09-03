Fresh from moon landing, India launches spacecraft to study the sun

The satellite is scheduled to take 125 days to reach the L1 point. India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole on August 23 – a historic voyage to uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water. After a failed attempt to land on the moon in 2019, India joined the United States, Russia and China as only the fourth country to achieve the milestone. Jitendra Singh, India’s junior minister for science and technology, praised the ISRO officials for their work on the latest launch. “Congratulations India. Congratulations ISRO,” he...