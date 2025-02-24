The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

India’s car market stares at stagnancy: It may need a policy kickstart

February 24, 2025
Source: livemint.com livemint.com
News Snapshot:
India’s market for passenger vehicles has slowed to a crawl. As reported, a forecast made by Indian carmakers at an internal meeting of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) last week points to stagnant sales in 2024-25 at a level of just above 4.2 million units, with barely 1-2% growth expected in 2025-26. While the market did recover from the pandemic and today’s slowdown may yet turn out to be a blip, such weak offtake could also be a sign of premature saturation. In a country where only 34 cars are owned per 1,000 people, this would be a...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2025 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter