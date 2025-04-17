U.S. Big Tech swaps ‘safe haven’ sheen for trade war target

Treasuries are not the only ’safe haven’ U.S. asset getting the cold shoulder as investors around the world rethink their enthusiasm for all things America. The shadow over ’Big Tech’ is darkening and lengthening too. In recent weeks, the global trade war, the Trump administration’s ’America First’ agenda and its apparent disdain for the postwar world order have dramatically slowed inflows into U.S. markets, and in some cases, reversed them. What used to be considered some of the safest shelters from crisis are now looking a little flimsy. It might seem a stretch to put shares of U.S. technology and...