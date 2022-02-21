Team USA dons Ralph Lauren uniform at Closing Ceremony for Beijing Olympics Diehard Team USA fans can purchase the puffy, buffalo plaid jackets online.

BEIJING, China — [The Closing Ceremony at the Beijing Winter Olympics](/article/sports/olympics/beijings-olympics-close-marking-safe-but-odd-global-moment/507-e80c79a6-9b71-4313-a66a-0c44de15e6ca) was perhaps less flashy and glamourous than the [Opening Ceremony](/article/sports/olympics/chinas-pandemic-olympics-begins/507-29c8764c-fd6a-4bde-bb0b-5cc9f4a5fe4e) , but Team USA marched on chic as always in a distinctive Ralph Lauren uniform. With a buffalo plaid design and a nod to sustainability, [Ralph Lauren first unveiled the uniform in October 2021](/article/sports/olympics/beijing-2021-winter-olympics-ralph-lauren-buffalo-plaid/507-3127a643-fc9b-44ca-b1e3-80b33b7992b2) . Team USA will showcase the same uniforms again for the Closing Ceremony at next month's Paralympic Winter Games also hosted in Beijing. Most Team USA athletes who remain in Beijing paraded into the city's "Bird's Nest" stadium Sunday in a hooded puffer jacket with...