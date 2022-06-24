Apple CEO Tim Cook sat down for an interview with China Daily, where he once again commented on the future of augmented reality and laid a hint down about Apple’s work on an AR/VR headset. Cook said that he is “incredibly excited” about augmented reality, and he went on to say that people should “stay tuned” to see what Apple has to offer. I am incredibly excited about AR as you might know, and the critical thing to any technology including AR is putting humanity at the center of it. And that is what we focus on every day. Right...