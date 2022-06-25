Philippines-based financial management platform Lista has announced raising over $5.1 million in its latest funding round led by Singapore venture capital firm Openspace Ventures . The fintech startup, which targets small business owners and individuals in the Philippines, added that the funding round was also participated by existing investors, including East Ventures, Saison Capital, and 1982 Ventures. Lista, launched in September 2021, allows both merchants and users to conveniently track the flow of money in and out, and see their profits and savings in real-time. The platform has already been downloaded more than 1 million times. The startup plans to...