Arizona Governor Latest US Official to Visit Taiwan, Trip to Focus on Semiconductors

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R) arrived in Taiwan Tuesday, marking the fifth US delegation to visit the island in the month of August despite Chinese warnings and military drills in the region. Ducey’s visit will focus on semiconductors as Taiwan’s largest chip maker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (TSMC), is building a $12 billion facility in Arizona. The US is trying to entice Taiwan’s chip makers to build more factories inside the US after President Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act, which includes about $52 billion to subsidize domestic semiconductor manufacturing. Ducey’s office said in a press release...