China shuts world’s largest electronics market as Shenzhen imposes more lockdowns China’s southern city of Shenzhen on Monday shut down the world’s largest electronics market and suspended public transport nearby as authorities enforced neighbourhood-wide lockdowns in response to a small number of Covid cases. Huaqiangbei, a busy shopping area home to thousands of stalls selling computer components, mobile phone parts and microchips, is among three neighbourhoods placed under a mandatory four-day lockdown in Futian district, according the district government. Residents in those neighbourhoods are forbidden to leave their homes except for Covid testing, which they are required to undergo daily...