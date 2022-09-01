Redmi Pad 4G Bags China 3C Certification, Tipped to Feature MediaTek Helio G99 SoC: Details

Redmi Pad 4G was purportedly noticed on the China Obligatory Certification (3C) website. Alleged specs of the pill have been additionally leaked by a dependable tipster. It’s stated to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and sport an 11.2-inch IPS LCD display screen. The Redmi Pad 4G is believed to deal with a 7,800mAh battery as properly. Just lately, one other Redmi pill reportedly surfaced on the US Federal Communications Fee (FCC) database. It’s believed to be Redmi Pad 6, which may assist dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1. The Redmi Pad 4G was spotted on the 3C certification...