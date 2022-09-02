Huge Chinese Database of Faces and License Plates Leaked: Over 800M Records NoBSBitcoin * Representing one of the biggest known data security lapses of the year by scale, second to a massive data leak of 1 billion records from a Shanghai police database in June. * Exposed data belongs to a tech company called Xinai Electronics. * The company builds systems for controlling access for people and vehicles to workplaces, schools, construction sites, and parking garages across China. Its website touts its use of facial recognition for a range of purposes beyond building access, including personnel management, like payroll, monitoring...