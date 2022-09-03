US approves $1.1 billion in arms for Taiwan, angering China

Taiwanese sailors walk in front of a frigate as President Tsai Ing-wen inspects troops on the Penghu islands amid high tensions with Beijing - Copyright AFP OLEKSANDR GIMANOV Shaun TANDON The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island’s defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of “counter-measures.” The sale comes a month after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defiantly visited the self-governing democracy, prompting mainland China to launch a show of force that could be a trial run for a future invasion. The package — the largest for...