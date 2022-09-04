Report: Tesla Production/Sales In China Is Near A Record Level Tesla production and sales in China appear to be quickly increasing after the Giga Shanghai plant was upgraded. According to Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) quoted by Securities Times via CnEVPost, the preliminary data indicates that Tesla sold about 77,000 vehicles in August (retail sales in China and export). * CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/customer deliveries. If the estimated result is correct, it would be the second highest result, after 78,906 units achieved in June. The growth rate would be around 74% year-over-year. Let’s...