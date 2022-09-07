The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Tesla Quietly Removes Type 2 Cables From Superchargers In Hong Kong

September 7, 2022
Previous Next Tesla Quietly Removes Type 2 Cables From Superchargers In Hong Kong Inside EVs 9 hrs ago Alex Wai © InsideEVs V2_stall_withdualcable Should we expect more powerful chargers? A number of Tesla Model S and Model X owners have recently reported some of the early and popular V2 Supercharging locations with some stalls missing the Type 2 cables leaving only the CCS2 cable available for charging. With the missing cable, the older Model S sedans and Model X SUVs with only a Type 2 charge port can only use these stalls with a $320 upgrade from Tesla that includes...
