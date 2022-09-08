The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Meeting on game industry held in Beijing

September 8, 2022
News Snapshot:
A conference on the game industry in China was held in Beijing on Friday. Jointly hosted by the Beijing Animation and Game Industry Alliance and the Beijing -based tech company FunPlus , the meeting saw representatives from trade agencies and 10 foreign embassies in China , including Hungary, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Japan, France and Canada, discuss the industry 's potential. "We hope to use this conference as a promotional platform to create influential and representative cultural brands, and support and encourage more excellent products and enterprises to actively expand in overseas markets," says Lin Zengwei , an official from...
September 8, 2022
