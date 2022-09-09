The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Apples Chinese data center staff had been locked up for a week due to coronavirus Game News 24

September 9, 2022
Source: game-news24.com game-news24.com
News Snapshot:
In that week, the council of China announced a lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus, that allowed a city with six million people to live in a shit area. In this regard, Guizhou Cloud Big Data has taken emergency measures to protect the storage center where the data of hundreds of millions of Chinese users of Apple products is stored. In that article, Bloomberg resource reported. Guzhou Cloud announced that on WeChat there was an open-loop system, so employees wouldn’t leave the data center. Many of them didn’t see their families for a week. The Guizhou Cloud data center...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter