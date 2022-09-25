From Kim Jong-Un to Vladimir Putin: A Look at World Leaders Who Went 'Missing' From Public Eye

Rumours about Chinese President Xi Jinping being under house arrest and a possible military coup in the country, are making rounds on the internet. Twitter is flooding with claims about an alleged coup to remove Jinping from his post as the president. He has also, according to the rumour, been removed as the head of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) due to some revolt within the party. This has happened due to a supposed anti-Jinping campaign in the country. In 2012, Xi Jingping had disappeared from the public eye when he was the vice president. Xi, on a sudden notice...