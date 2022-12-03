Huawei's latest smartwatch has a storage compartment for wireless earbuds

In a nutshell: Huawei is reportedly preparing to announce a smartwatch that doubles as a carrying case for a set of wireless earbuds. The combo wearable, branded as the Huawei Watch Buds in a teaser video on YouTube, depicts a chunky smartwatch with a display that flips open to reveal a pair of wireless earbuds tucked inside. Details are light but in the video, you can make out what appears to be small charging contacts in the cradles that line up with metal points on each earbud. Presumably, the smartwatch serves as a charging case for the buds when they...