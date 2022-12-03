The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Sam Bankman-Fried: This crypto entrepreneur saw his £21bn empire crumble in just three days what happened at FTX?

December 3, 2022
Source: news.sky.com news.sky.com
News Snapshot:
Sam Bankman-Fried looked unstoppable. The 30-year-old had built a £21bn business empire and was the CEO of FTX, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange. More than one million customers worldwide were using his platform to buy assets like Bitcoin - enticed by star-studded adverts that made everything look simple and safe. Image: Naomi Osaka appeared in an ad for FTX Bankman-Fried - known as SBF for short - had become one of the biggest names in the crypto industry too, with his company swooping in to save smaller firms after they were tipped into bankruptcy. But in the space of just...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter