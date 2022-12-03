Sam Bankman-Fried looked unstoppable. The 30-year-old had built a £21bn business empire and was the CEO of FTX, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange. More than one million customers worldwide were using his platform to buy assets like Bitcoin - enticed by star-studded adverts that made everything look simple and safe. Image: Naomi Osaka appeared in an ad for FTX Bankman-Fried - known as SBF for short - had become one of the biggest names in the crypto industry too, with his company swooping in to save smaller firms after they were tipped into bankruptcy. But in the space of just...