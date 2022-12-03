The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

The US Air Force just broke cover on its first new bomber in decades. See photos of the new B-21 Raider.

December 3, 2022
Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com ca.finance.yahoo.com
News Snapshot:
The B-21 Bomber was unveiled Friday. Courtesy of Northrop Grumman The Air Force unveiled its new stealth bomber in Palmdale, California on Friday. The B-21 Raider was made by Northrop Grumman and is a sixth-generation aircraft. The aircraft's first flight is projected for 2023, though the timing will depend on ground test outcomes. The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber in more than 30 years. The B-21 Bomber was unveiled on Friday. Courtesy of Northrop Grumman The Air Force unveiled the first new US stealth bomber in decades on Friday, following years of covert development. The B-21 Raider...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter