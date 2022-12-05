The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Carl Pei's Nothing plans to launch smartphone in US to take on iPhone

December 5, 2022
Source: cnbc.com cnbc.com
News Snapshot:
U.K.-based consumer tech company Nothing is setting its sights on the U.S., with ambitions of taking on Apple's iPhone. The startup, the hardware venture of Carl Pei — co-founder of Chinese mobile phone maker OnePlus — is in early conversations with American carriers about launching a new smartphone in the U.S., Pei told CNBC, without naming any of the carriers. In July, Nothing launched Phone (1), a mid-range device with a design, price and specs similar to Apple's entry-level iPhone SE. The company, which is backed by iPod creator Tony Fadell and Alphabet's VC arm GV, has only launched its...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter