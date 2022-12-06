China: Hu Jintao makes first public appearance since dramatic Congress exit

Beijing: Former Chinese leader Hu Jintao was seen in public for the first time since he was dramatically escorted out of a top Communist Party meeting, when he paid respects to his late predecessor Jiang Zemin on Monday. In October, Hu was lifted out of his chair and led out of the closing ceremony of the Party Congress, a highly unusual incident that disrupted the carefully choreographed event at which Xi Jinping was handed a historic third term as leader. Chinese state media later said Hu had been feeling unwell, but his obvious reluctance to leave the hall prompted speculation...