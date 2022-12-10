Was AIIMS cyberattack inevitable? Doctors flagged risks soon after hospital went digital in 2016

New Delhi: In a cramped, heavily guarded computer facility room at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, sleep-deprived engineers and faculty were working overtime last week to get the hospital’s server up and running after the massive cyberattack late November. Since then, the government-run hospital has taken the official line that the system is getting back to normal and that patients’ data is safe and backed up. However, documents accessed by ThePrint show that the hospital’s administration had raised major concerns about data and systems safety soon after AIIMS moved to a completely digitised set-up in 2016,...