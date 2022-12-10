Why can’t Anthony Fauci explain key early-Covid decisions?

Unless you are having trouble sleeping, I do not recommend trying to read Dr. Anthony Fauci’s 363-page testimony in a federal lawsuit about how U.S. government officials colluded with Big Tech to censor online speech about Covid. It is positively soporific to parse Fauci saying, “I don’t recall” over and over again in response to questions ranging from the research he was funding at the Wuhan lab to whether his inspiration for lockdowns came from China. In all, President Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor drew a blank on a couple hundred occasions during his late-November deposition detailing crucial government efforts during...