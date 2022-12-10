The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Why can’t Anthony Fauci explain key early-Covid decisions?

December 10, 2022
Source: nypost.com nypost.com
News Snapshot:
Unless you are having trouble sleeping, I do not recommend trying to read Dr. Anthony Fauci’s 363-page testimony in a federal lawsuit about how U.S. government officials colluded with Big Tech to censor online speech about Covid. It is positively soporific to parse Fauci saying, “I don’t recall” over and over again in response to questions ranging from the research he was funding at the Wuhan lab to whether his inspiration for lockdowns came from China. In all, President Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor drew a blank on a couple hundred occasions during his late-November deposition detailing crucial government efforts during...
