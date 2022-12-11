The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

CGTN:China to step up cooperation with Arab states under BRI, GDI, GSI

December 11, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2022 /CNW/ — Chinese President Xi Jinping has said China will continue to enhance cooperation with Arab states under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and the Global Security Initiative (GSI). He made the remarks during his meetings with Arab states’ leaders ahead of the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit, both of which kicked off on Friday in the Saudi capital Riyadh. In his talks with leaders of Arab states, Xi has constantly emphasized the vital importance of sovereignty and territorial integrity, economic development and international cooperation....
