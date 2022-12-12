Original ‘Avatar’ To Rerelease In China Ahead Of ‘The Way Of Water’

Ahead of the rollout of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water in China this week, the original Avatar is getting a surprise rerelease in a limited promotional run from tomorrow locally — and will include an exclusive Easter egg for local audiences. The remastered 4K/HDR version is so far expected in up to 80 cinemas – China has steadily been opening theaters as zero-Covid restrictions have eased in the past week. This version of Avatar, the biggest film ever at the worldwide box office, that is hitting China on Monday is not the same one as the March 2021...