Dining with … Michele Romanow: The fintech founder and Dragon on what’s next

0919 SW Dragon.SW Michele Romanow smokes. But never inside the hushed silence of Clear Finance Technology Corp.’s offices where glass walls, wood-panelled floors and streaming natural light combine to induce a Zen-like state. The noisy commerce of Toronto’s downtown falls away when the elevator opens on the 12th floor of the modern office tower where Clearco’s offices are perched. The Hockey Hall of Fame across the street belongs to a different world. The faint gurgling of a fountain in the building foyer, far below, is the only sound. I tread lightly across a catwalk to an unmarked door — there...