India’s G20 Presidency: Prioritising Climate and Sustainable Development through Indian Culture

On 1 December 2022, India formally took over the presidency of the Group of 20 countries — which rotates annually between members — constituting the most powerful intergovernmental forum, known as G20. The presidency for the year 2023 was handed over to India by Indonesia in the recently concluded Bali summit. The illustrious group together account for over 80 percent of the global GDP, 75 percent of global trade and 60 percent of the world’s population. G20 is truly enormous, and the mandate it carries can potentially re-establish institutional credibility. For countries like India, the G20 is a unique global...