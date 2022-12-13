Diablo Immortal Terror's Tide Update Continues The Game's Main Story

Diablo Immortal's story is set to continue in the game's new Terror's Tide update, which will introduce the new zone of Stormpoint into Blizzard's mobile ARPG. Stormpoint is a "salt-scrubbed prison island" that houses Sanctuary's "worst of the worst." Diablo's minions have learned a large shard of the Worldstone is being kept there, and have put the island under siege. It will be up to players to battle against Diablo's Cult of Terror in order to prevent their plan from coming to fruition. Players will need to be level 60, reach Hell Difficulty III, and complete the Starsign quest to...