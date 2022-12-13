China arrests 63 in $1.7 billion crypto money laundering scheme

1/2 Police in northern China arrested 63 people over the weekend, accused of laundering nearly $1.7 billion worth of Chinese Yuan using cryptocurrency. Photo courtesy of Public Security Bureau of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Police in northern China arrested 63 people accused of laundering nearly $1.7 billion worth of Chinese yuan using cryptocurrency. The Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Public Security Bureau announced the arrests on Saturday, seizing around $4.5 million in Chinese currency in the process. Advertisement Those arrested have ties to a money laundering gang, which started operating in May 2021, according to police. This...