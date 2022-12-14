Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientists

Scientists in the United States have, for the first time, achieved a net gain in energy from a nuclear fusion reaction, seen as a big step forward in the decades-old endeavour to master a technology that is considered the most dependable source of energy in future. Fusion is a different, but more powerful, way of harnessing the immense energy trapped in the nucleus of an atom. This is the process that makes the Sun and all other stars shine and radiate energy. Attempts to master the fusion process have been going on at least since the 1950s, but it is...