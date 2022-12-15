The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Why US Lawmakers Are Trying To Ban China's Massively Popular TikTok App

December 15, 2022
Source: hothardware.com hothardware.com
News Snapshot:
The bill's preamble doesn't pull any punches. TikTok from Chinese megafirm ByteDance has turned short-form video into a social media phenomenon, making Twitter look pretty dumb for canning Vine a few years back. The skyrocketing popularity of TikTok has some security experts and political leaders concerned . As a Chinese company, the Chinese government has access to all of its data. There have been increasing calls to ban the app, and now a bipartisan group of US Congresspeople has announced a bill that will do just that.The bill has a real doozy of a title: "Averting the National Threat of...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter