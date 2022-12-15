Congress just took a step toward banning TikTok in the US once and for all

The bad headlines keep mounting for the mega-popular video-sharing app TikTok, which is now the subject of bipartisan congressional legislation that seeks to completely ban the service in the US. The legislation — born out of growing suspicions that the China-owned parent company of TikTok could use the app as a vector for widespread surveillance — would actually block dealings with any social media company in the US that’s controlled by a Chinese or Russian entity. And it’s the culmination of a number of steps increasingly being taken in this direction, such as FBI director Christopher Wray warning about TikTok...