EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to remove some Chinese entities from red flag list soon, U.S. official says

The Biden administration plans to remove some Chinese entities from a red flag trade list, a U.S. official told Reuters on Wednesday amid closer cooperation with Beijing. The plan to remove them soon from the so-called "unverified" list is thanks to greater willingness from the Chinese government to permit U.S. site visits, the person said. The Commerce Department declined to comment. Reuters could not determine the number or names of entities designated for removal. The decision signals a degree of renewed cooperation between Washington and Beijing, the world's largest economies which are locked in a heated trade and technology war....