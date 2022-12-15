Vivo S16 series launching on December 22: Things we know so far

Vivo has scheduled a new launch event for December 22 in China for the arrival of the Vivo S16 series. The S16 series now has a landing page on the company’s website which has confirmed the existence of three devices, including the Vivo S16e, S16, and S16 Pro. Vivo has scheduled the S16 series launch event for December 22, 7 PM (local time) in China. The lineup will consist of three devices as said above, including the Vivo S16 Pro, S16 and the S16e. The brand has also revealed the design of all three devices which shows that all three...