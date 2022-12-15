Shares retreat, lithium price falls rattle investors

The benchmark S & P/ASX 200 Index finished the day down 0.64 per cent or 46.5 points to 7204.8 points for its second fall this week. On Wall Street shares turned sharply lower after the US Federal Reserve lifted interest rates to their highest level in 15 years and flagged a terminal rate of 5.1 per cent. US Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank required substantially more evidence to gain confidence that inflation is on a sustained downward path. “The market reaction has been fairly contained to what was considerably more hawkish guidance from the Fed about where...