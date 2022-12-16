The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Explained: The significance of the Agni-V missile trial amid China clashes

December 16, 2022
Source: firstpost.com firstpost.com
News Snapshot:
On Thursday, India successfully carried out the night trials of the nuclear-capable Agni-V missile from the Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. Defence sources quoted by news agency ANI said that the test was carried out to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile that are now lighter than before. Defence ministry sources were quoted as telling NDTV that this was the ninth flight of the Agni-V — a missile first tested back in 2012. Incidentally, the trial comes at a time when India and China ties are at its lowest once again following the clash in...
