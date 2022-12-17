Why I Own Alibaba Stock

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) stock is one of the most controversial in the world right now. Unquestionably cheap (it trades at just 11.2 times cash flow), the e-commerce leader is embroiled in a number of controversies. Basically, if Alibaba were valued like a U.S. or Canadian tech stock of similar size, it would be a lot more expensive than it is. The company is gigantic, doing $120 billion a year in sales – most North American companies of that size are worth US$500 billion or more in the markets. But because it’s a Chinese stock, and Chinese stocks are out...